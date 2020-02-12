WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt this week released his first monthly police activity report of 2020 for village officials to review.
Last month, officers responded to 392 calls for service — including 21 criminal complaints and 368 non-criminal complaints — and made 11 arrests.
The arrests are broken down as follows:
• Four for criminal trespass.
• Three for an arrest warrant.
• One each for criminal possession of a controlled substance; criminal possession of stolen property; falsely reporting an incident; and petit larceny.
Additionally, officers issued 16 vehicle and traffic violations and assisted 23 other police forces or agencies.
In other department news, Gelatt issued a couple of reminders to residents to kick off the new year — most notably the village’s code for clearing sidewalks during the winter months.
“At this time we are reminding all Village of Waverly property owners to have snow and ice removed from their sidewalks within 24 hours after the end of a winter event,” he said. “Please take the necessary time to clear your sidewalks and help out any of your neighbors who need it. Pedestrians, school students and crossing guards will greatly appreciate your efforts to keep our community safe.”
Gelatt also reminded residents of the department’s prescription drop box.
“We are reminding area residents that our department is able to accept unwanted/unused or expired prescription medications,” he said. “Through our partnership with the New York Department of Health, we can accept medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents can bring meds to the station or contact our office for assistance at 607-565-2836.”
