OWEGO — The Tioga County Office of Emergency Services announced Thursday that it has received 10,000 cloth face masks which are now available to the general public for free.
The shipment was facilitated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the New York State Division of Homeland Security Office of Emergency Management.
County Emergency Services has worked to establish the following distribution sites:
- Richford Fire Department
- Berkshire Fire Department
- Village of Newark Valley Offices
- Weltonville Fire Department West Creek Road
- Campville Fire Department Station #3 on Route 38
- Campville Fire Department Station #1 on Route 17 C
- Apalachin Fire Department Station #1 Pennsylvania Ave.
- Village of Owego Police Department
- Town of Tioga Offices
- Village of Nichols Offices
- Candor EMS Offices
- Lockwood Fire Department
- Village of Waverly Police Department
Each distribution point sets their own process and hours.
