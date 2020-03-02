SAYRE — The Athens Black team will not be joining their fellow silver squad in the March 14 finals of the 40th Annual Scholarship Challenge, as they fell in the second round of the last qualifying day on Saturday at the Patterson Auditorium at the Guthrie campus in Sayre.
The challenge is organized and broadcast by Choice 102 Radio and hosted by announcer Chuck Carver, and pits 24 high schools against each other, from New York and Pennsylvania, in a test of knowledge to win prize money — and the coveted Kwasnoski Cup — for their districts.
Each match is comprised of three 10-question rounds, with teams gaining 10 points for each correct answer, and losing 10 points for each incorrect answer. In the final round of each match, correct answers earn 20 points.
The Athens squad of Captain Carter Jones, Abby Gifeisman, Morgan Cummings and Connor Dahl opened their first match against Montrose, and looked to be off to good start after leading all three rounds and winning 90-40.
Meanwhile, Owego Free Academy was nearly upset by the shorthanded, two-student team from Mountain View. That match came down to the final question of the match, and Owego escaped with a 100-90 victory.
They then took on the Canton Warriors, who were donning red t-shirts to honor their late former advisor, Jeffrey Wynne.
They, too, took the New York kids all the way to final question of the match. However, Owego clutched it out again and won 90-70.
Jones and his team from Athens retook the stage from there, taking on the Wyalusing Rams, who were led by the quick-witted Emily Lewis.
Lewis and her team dominated the match and, after jumping out to a 70-20 lead in the first round, cruised from there to win 140-10.
They stayed on the stage to take on the sharp Owego team and, after two close rounds, remained on top for the victory to claim the last qualifying spot in the challenge finals.
They will join the squads from Athens Silver, Spencer-Van Etten and Notre Dame Blue in those March 14 finals, which will kick off at noon at the Patterson Auditorium and be broadcast live on The Choice 102.1.
