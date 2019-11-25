Essay contest returns to Bradford County Courthouse

TOWANDA — The Eighth Annual Essay Contest hosted by the Bradford County Republican Committee returned to the Bradford County Courthouse steps recently with a patriotic twist.
Posed with the question, “what does the land of the free and home of the brave mean to you?” students from around Bradford County submitted essays looking to precisely answer that question.
The essays were broken down into three grade categories — fourth, fifth and sixth; seventh, eighth and ninth; and 10th, 11th and 12th — and first and second place winners were chosen for each category.
Specifically: those winners were:
• First place — 10th-grade Canton Area High School student Olivia Williams, ninth-grade Canton Area High School student Jillaney Hartford and sixth-grade Northeast Bradford Elementary School student Leah Fries.
• Second place — 10th-grade Canton Area High School student William Gowin, seventh-grade Canton Jr./Sr. High School student Madisyn Landis and fifth-grade H. Austin-Snyder Elementary School student Jayden Smith of Sayre.
“When I hear ‘land of the free, home of the brave,’ I think of all the strong and brave people that have risked their lives to fight for our country and our freedom against England so that we can be free,” Smith’s essay stated. “... I think of my great-grandpa and my uncle Tom, and I think of all the great presidents and people that have been brave enough to fight for our country, and I think of the great people that brought us freedom, justice and liberty for all.”
The first-place winner in each division won a plaque and $75, while the second-place finishers each received a certificate and $50.
