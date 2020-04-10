WAVERLY — The Tioga County Public Health Department reported Friday that there are now "multiple positive cases of COVID-19" at Elderwood at Waverly.
The first case of coronavirus at the skilled nursing facility was reported on March 28 when Elderwood said a staff member had tested positive.
On Friday, Tioga County said both members of the staff and residents have now tested positive.
The residents are currently in isolation at the facility.
"Due to healthcare privacy laws, Elderwood is unable to comment on the identity of the residents or staff members or their present health conditions," a press release from Tioga County Public Health said.
Tioga County Public Health is coordinating with Tioga County Emergency Management to assess and provide additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff at the facility in an effort to further stop the spread of the virus.
“We are working closely with management at Elderwood, and we are ready to assist in any way we can. We have been in communication with the New York State Department of Health as they help to provide additional guidance for these situations," Tioga County Public Health Director Lisa McCafferty said.
Elderwood staff began notifying family members of residents about the additional COVID-19 cases in the facility on Thursday.
Staff at the facility have fully implemented comprehensive infection control protocols and are working hard to ensure the safety of all residents. Through New York State guidelines, health screenings are required for all nursing home workers each day when they enter a facility and requires them to wear surgical masks to guard against any potential asymptomatic spread.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit covid19.tiogacountyny.com. Fa
