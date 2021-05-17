ATHENS — Republican voters in Athens Borough will have two choices when it comes to who should be the next mayor as former council president Bill Cotton is challenging incumbent mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp.
No Democrats are running for mayor, so the race will most likely be decided on Tuesday. However, if the losing candidate on the Republican ballot gets enough Democratic write-in votes, there could be a contested race this fall.
The two candidates responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Here are their results in full:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Cotton: I have been a resident of Athens Borough for 66 years and served in the Fire Dept. for 48 years. I also previously served on the Athens Borough as a councilman and served as Council President for over 10 years through many situations.
Roupp: I have always been amazed as to where my life has taken me. I had the good fortune of growing up in Athens, attending Athens Area Schools and graduating from Mansfield State College. I spent 34 years teaching for Athens Area Schools. I spent 30 years as a track and field coach, retiring from that just two years ago.
Like many young boys I dreamed of being a fireman, and my dream came true. I even became Chief and spent 13 years as either an Assistant Chief or Chief. I guess I haven’t grown out of that dream yet because I still remain active as the Fire Department Safety Officer. Wanting to learn everything I could about firefighting led me to be appointed as an Adjunct Instructor for the Pennsylvania Fire Academy. I have served as Interim Director for Bradford County Emergency Agency and 911 Agency.
Currently I enjoy bringing enjoyment to people by being a wine pourer for Damiani Wine Cellars.
I have two sons and daughters-in-law and am the proud grandfather of two boys. I belong to St. John Lutheran Church and serve on it’s church council. I have previously served on the Athens Borough Council, and currently serve as Mayor.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Cotton: I believe consolidation of the Borough Police Department with the Athens Township Police Department is crucial in these difficult times to protect our citizens as well as our officers, and it was determined to be cost effective on it’s own, not including grants and or state funding offered in the state study.
Roupp: I have always found fulfillment from teaming up with others to move things in a positive direction. I try to listen to people’s ideas, and work with them to find solutions to problems. I would like to continue to use those skills to help make Athens a great place to live.
What do you believe the role of mayor should be?
Cotton: To help the citizens and businesses that reside in this borough to continue to succeed which is crucial to the growth of our small town.
Roupp: A Pennsylvania Borough Mayor is the face of the community. The Mayor speaks for the local government and is often the person the represents the borough at various community functions. Because it is a weak Mayor system, the person holding the office must work effectively with others to accomplish change. They can’t just wave their magic wand. The Mayor is in charge of the police department and has the power to take charge is an emergency threatens to borough’s citizens.
What are the biggest issues facing the Borough at this time?
Cotton: To make sure that the many little projects are completed in a timely fashion and to make sure that we as a Borough work with our surrounding towns to the benefit of the Valley as a whole.
Roupp: Providing services at a reasonable cost is always a problem for any community. It requires constant study to find innovative solutions, and finding out if those innovations do in fact keep the costs down. Street repair is a constant problem, as is making sure the town remains an attractive place for its citizens.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Cotton: As a whole I think I had done a good job while on the board in the past and if the voters agree with that I would greatly appreciate for them to cast their vote for me.
Roupp: I very much appreciate the confidence the Athens voters have placed in me. I will do my best to continue to earn that confidence and serve the Athens Borough citizens by teaming with others to help move Athens in a positive direction.
