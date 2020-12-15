ATHENS BOROUGH — The property tax rate will stay the same in Athens Borough next year after the borough council unanimously approved its 2021 budget on Monday evening.
The $2,909,515 budget is slightly more than the 2020 spending plan, but the tax rate for borough residents will remain at 20.00 mills.
In the 2021 spending plan, Athens Borough will spend $1,650,065 in the general fund. The council has also budgeted $12,500 for the library fund; $98,000 for the street maintenance fund; $50,000 for the fire equipment fund; and $1,098,950 for the sewer revenue fund.
The sewer rent charges will also remain the same for borough residents next year.
Snow safety reminder
Athens Borough Council Vice President Scott Riley issued a reminder to residents that during the winter they should try to avoid parking on borough streets if snow is expected.
“Borough residents should avoid parking on the streets during snowfall in order to allow the plow trucks to clear the streets in a safe and efficient manner,” Riley said.
According to AccuWeather, the Valley is currently projected to get between 3 and 6 inches of snow between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
Riley explained that the borough is asking residents to use off-street parking when it snows during the winter, but if a large storm — including the one projected this week — hits the borough, then that suggestion would become mandatory through an emergency declaration by Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp.
“At this point, it’s just a courtesy, but if we do go into a snow emergency that is a mandatory thing during that period of time when the mayor authorizes that,” Riley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.