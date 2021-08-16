OWEGO – What’s a fair without a carnival? And you can’t be the oldest running fair in the state without deep roots in agriculture.
This year’s Tioga County Fair offered a blend of both. It was a welcome return for fairgoers that attend each year, especially after a year filled with lockdowns. Smiles could be seen on the faces of all who came through the gates; they were happy to be back.
Members of local 4-H groups were especially excited to return with animal projects this year.
According to Melissa Watkins, Resource Educator and 4-H Youth Development, there were hundreds of animals and youth exhibits at the fair this year.
“The energy is great,” said Watkins. “The kids are so excited.”
Members of 4-H continued working on animal programs last year but were unable to exhibit them in a fair setting, which the youth enjoy. Participating youth were also able to gather with their friends for the week-long event.
The members of 4-H kept busy during fair week with the popular dairy bar as well, and the taco salad seemed to be a fair favorite.
Just past the cattle barns and around the bend stood the arts and crafts barn at this year’s fair, offering local artisans an opportunity to submit creations for judging. The pie contest was also a favorite this year.
Further down and towards the grandstands sits the newly-renovated pavilion, which was utilized as a gathering place and a beer tent.
According to Owego Fire Department Chief Jim Morris, the department approached the village about four weeks ago asking to take over the pavilion, which was ready to collapse. The village obliged.
Work began three weeks before the fair, and approximately 15 members of OFD began working on renovations. Morris stated that they worked every day, and basically everything was replaced except for the roof.
To put a heartfelt community touch on the newly constructed pavilion OFD members dedicated the pavilion to Captain Matthew Porcari, an OFD member that died in the line of duty in January of 2013.
Members of the Porcari family gathered at the pavilion early last week to look at the etched memorial that permanently resides on the structure and to get a glance of the finished project.
Cheri Porcari, Captain Matt Porcari’s mother, said that she felt very honored.
“They need to all sing American Pie,” she said of the OFD members that gathered. “That was his favorite.”
“It’s a way to keep Matt’s memory alive,” said Morris of the dedication and the pavilion.
“We said we’ll never forget, and we are not going to,” he added. “We’ll protect things from here.”
The 65-year-old pavilion now has a new life. After experiencing several floods and severe weather, the pavilion has new poles, new blacktop, and new lights.
“Basically, everything is new,” Morris added.
On Thursday evening, while Wreckless Marci performed for guests on the grandstand stage, guests could hear the music at the nearby pavilion as they enjoyed playing Monte Carlo, along with some adult beverages.
Even Cheri herself has memories of visiting the beer tent at the fair.
“I remember when we had a beer tent at the fair,” said Cheri, “but it was over 40 years ago.”
The Riegel’s, from the Rainbow Trail, provided the beverages for the beer tent.
The county fair also offered some derby action, with drivers anxious to get back out into the center of the track.
The performance by Wreckless Marci on Thursday evening was nothing less than entertaining. The band, who was working on other things and spending time with family during the pandemic, felt good to be back out performing. They were able to do so in the same fashion as previous Strawberry Festival shows, with fireworks exploding behind the stage as fans pulled out their phones to record the moment.
Playing Comfortably Numb as the fireworks set off, one spectator looked over and said, “fireworks to Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb; it doesn’t get any better than this.”
Outlaw Country Artist Tim Ruffo opened for the show as attendees started to trickle into the grandstands.
Friday’s demolition action was a good lead into Saturday’s Outlaw Pulling Series and the lumberjack competition, which took place on the midway this year.
Vital to the county fair and its host of activities are the dedicated volunteers, as well as the community. It takes everyone to make the fair a reality year after year; from the sponsors, to the guests, to the volunteers and the folks that donate time and services, the Tioga County Fair is truly a community event.
Times may be changing, and life can be difficult and often strange — as we witnessed over the last year — but the one thing we always have is community.
The Tioga County Fair can be found online at www.tiogacofair.com.
