Bradford County Drug Task Force receives donation
Shirley Rockefeller, representative for the Daughters of the American Revolution, recently presented a $5,000 check to Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman for the newly formed Bradford County Drug Task Force.

The stated mission of the Bradford County Drug Task Force is to aggressively seek out and prosecute violators of the drug laws in Bradford County. Our mission is also, however, to save lives. We want people to get the help they need to overcome their addiction and become productive members of society.

The Task Force has already been very active in Bradford County and multiple operations have taken place. Although the county has been funding the Task Force, private donations are also welcomed. If anyone is interested in donating to the cause, they may contact the county detective for details at (570) 265-1783.

