WAVERLY — The Valley Food Pantry will be reopening on Monday, May 18, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

The hours of operation will be Monday from 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those in need of food are asked to bring ID and information on family size. The Pantry is located at the rear of the parking lot at 418 Waverly Street in Waverly.

The Valley Food Pantry is an agency of The Bridge of Penn-York Valley Churches and serves the residents of the Athens, Sayre and Waverly school districts. For more information, call 607-565-8717 during the pantry’s hours of operation.

Load comments