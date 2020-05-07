OWEGO — Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey gave an update on the effects of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.
Sauerbrey praised the residents of Tioga County for stepping up during the pandemic.
“I want to thank the people of Tioga County for their generous spirit. Helping one another in need, donating food to the hungry, buying gift cards, supporting local businesses,” she said. “By buying gift cards, take-out meals and ordering online, this is what is keeping us alive. These are the things that keep us moving forward during this difficult time. Although we are apart, we are all working together to come out of the darkness and into the light.”
Tioga County has recorded 107 cases of COVID-19, two thirds of which are tied to nursing homes, according to Sauerbrey.
At least 10 of the 14 deaths in the county have taken place at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
According to Senior Public Health Educator Kylie Holochak, Elderwood reported its first COVID-19 recovery on May 4.
In total, 34 people have recovered from the virus in Tioga County.
Holochak noted that the county has yet to meet one of the standards New York set for reopening, which requires 30 tests per 1,000 residents. The closest testing sites are in Broome County at Binghamton University and Tompkins County at Ithaca Mall.
“We’re eager to see our county reopen, but we all need to remain cautious and vigilant as we reopen to avoid a spike in new cases from occurring within our communities,” Holochak said.
Chemung County has seen 104 confirmed positive cases, and recorded its second death on Tuesday.
Over half of the cases in the county (65) have resulted in recoveries, while two people remain hospitalized.
Over 330,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 25,000 have died, accounting for over one third of coronavirus deaths in the United States.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County has seen 36 confirmed positive cases and two deaths.
Sayre has the most positive cases, with 16 reported.
The state has seen nearly 52,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 3,100 people have died.
