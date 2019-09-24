SAYRE — Area residents may see contractors marking underground utilities and setting up drilling equipment in residential neighborhoods as an investigation is underway into a potential groundwater contamination plume.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will be utilizing Hazardous Site Cleanup Fund money to assess the prevalence of industrial manufacturing solvents trichloroethylene (TCE) and tetrachloroethylene (PCE).
According to DEP, these chemicals were commonly used in industrial capacities between the 1930s and 1970s.
“Our investigation into the contamination is in its very early stages, and while we have an idea of which direction the contamination is coming from, we cannot speculate on potential sources at this time,” explained Cheryl J. Sinclair, an environmental group manager with DEP.
The risk being investigated is related to the possible movement of contaminants from the groundwater plume into indoor air in homes, Sinclair said.
While DEP does not have any data to indicate there is an indoor air risk, and with caution in mind, monitoring points will be installed and samples will be collected to determine whether there is any potential risk to homes, said Sinclair.
Part of the investigation includes DEP’s Environmental Cleanup Program installing both monitoring wells and soil vapor monitoring points.
DEP says these efforts will help identify sources of contamination, and assess whether chemical vapors emanate from the soil at such a level that could pose an “indoor air risk to residents.”
This activity will be taking place between North Wilbur and Lehigh avenues, and between Tuscarora and Seneca streets.
In a letter to area residents, DEP noted the former Paxar Corporation facility on Wilcox Street as a potential contamination source.
Additional pollution sources may be discovered as a result of the investigation.
Sinclair explained that if contamination levels are above an “unacceptable risk” threshold, those findings would then be verified via the collection of indoor air samples in the immediate area.
“Should the samples reveal concentrations above the cleanup standards in a home, we would consider which type of mitigation system would effectively vent the impacted air out of the home,” she said. “Many of these systems are similar to radon mitigation systems, which consist of piping and a fan to direct air away from the home.”
Because the investigation is just beginning, Sinclair noted that a total cost is unknown, but the initial phase is expected to cost approximately $192,500.
After the equipment is installed, samples and data will be compiled to determine whether there are any such risks, and if additional monitoring will be required.
