OWEGO — The Food Bank of the Southern Tier announced a Community Food Distribution will be held on Wednesday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd, in Owego.

This is for Tioga County Residents only and you must register.

Registration opens Monday April 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tioga County residents can register via phone by calling (833)4FB-FOOD or online at https://bit.ly/39E4RyO.

You must have access to a vehicle and receive a confirmation number.

Load comments