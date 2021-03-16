At the February meeting of the Sayre Historical Society president Mary Lou Palmer reviewed the correspondence report and mentioned that one contact that was of great interest was a request for a copy of an Evening Times article regarding a visit to Sayre by Evel Knievel.
Steve Bowen in the Buildings and Grounds report stated that the burglar and fire alarm panel need to be updated. The system needs to be replaced with a more modern setup that will separate the fire and burglar alarms. The society will investigate sources of funding to complete this project that will cost $7,197.00.
Bill Crocker reported that the by-laws committee met and made some adjustments to the by-laws which have not been updated since 2010. Copies were presented to the trustees present to review for discussion at the March meeting of the board.
Meade Murtand and Bill Crocker reported that the events committee has a schedule of events planned for 2021 but will follow guidance set forth by the Commonwealth as to how to proceed with the museum opening and season.
In the grants report, Steve Bowen reported that the Bradford County United Way grant for 2022 needs to be submitted by March 17. Mike Frantz reported that he submitted the 2020 Bradford county tourism grant closing.
Mary Lou Palmer reported that the membership renewal letter for 2021 has been mailed out and many of our members have already sent in their dues.
Mike Frantz in the Museum Collection report presented a list of all items accessioned during 2020 with a description. There was one item accessioned in January 2021, WATS metal sign and baseball bat with “New York Yankees and WATS Radio.” Given by Chuck Carver.
Bill Crocker reported in the nominating committee report that there is a candidate to be interviewed for the board hopefully this will happen soon.
Henry Farley reported that all items sent to him for publicity have been sent out. He also reported that the monthly meeting writeups have been carried in all the local papers and penny savers.
Mike Frantz, Editor of the Sayre Quarterly magazine reported that he has recently updated the index of the periodical to include the most recent issue of the publication. This is on file at the museum and will make an excellent reference tool for people seeking Sayre history.
Meade Murtland reported that the website changes are ongoing, and all have been posted to date. The website has recently been updated.
Items being researched by committees are internet access for the museum and postage costs for mailing items purchased through the society.
Recent Facebook posts have been Sayre Boosters football team and Augie Liguori, people reached: 1,018, engagements: 207; Shepard’s Mill mural, people reached: 1,191, engagements: 210; LVRR roundhouse at Sayre, people reached: 4,053, engagements: 441; Winter Quarterly and Rev. Greene, people reached:1,168, engagements:173.
The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic Lehigh Valley Passenger Station in Downtown Sayre. The museum is currently closed. Watch the society website and Facebook page for information regarding activities of the society.
