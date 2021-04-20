TIOGA CENTER — In a sign of a return to some semblance of normalcy, Tioga Elementary Principal Michelle Bombard announced that 100 percent of the district’s kindergarten students are back to attending school in person during Monday night’s school board meeting.
“We no longer have any remote kindergartners, which is really exciting and really good news,” Bombard said in her administrator’s report during Monday’s Zoom meeting.
She went on to say the district’s kindergarten screening process started on Wednesday, with 18 incoming kindergartners being screened for fall attendance.
Bombard indicated that many of the incoming kindergartners are moving up from the district’s own pre-K program.
“I have to commend highly our pre-K teachers,” said Bombard, “because those kids were really prepared.”
Kindergarten screening will continue this Wednesday as well as the following Wednesday.
Dates for pre-K screening are currently being scheduled, but Bombard encouraged parents of children eligible for pre-K to reach out to the school and sign up.
“We’re really pushing heavy for the early intervention — getting those kids a solid foundation built before they head into kindergarten,” said Bombard.
The elementary school plans to host a planting fest. A contest was held for students to design the back of the planting fest t-shirts, using the theme “sowing the seeds for the future.” Teachers voted, and third-grader Caleb Condon’s design will be featured.
In ending her report, Bombard mentioned that Nichols-Tioga Little League tryouts were recently held, and there are 145 Tioga students playing in the league. She said opening day for Nichols-Tioga Little League will be May 8.
“If you have a free night, stop by the park and catch some baseball,” said Bombard.
In his report, High School Principal Josh Roe announced that the high school has 50 students failing a course, which he says is a “huge improvement” from recent numbers.
He went on to say the “16 of them are remote students that are struggling.” The total number of courses being failed equals 127, with 73 of those courses being taken by remote students.
“The 16 remote kids are averaging about four and a half courses failing,” said Roe.
Roe indicated that there are currently nine seniors failing graduation requirements. He plans to have meetings with these students and their parents to try and help them plan a strategy to get their grades up.
Regents exams will not be able to be taken remotely, so the school is preparing a plan for remote students to be able to come into the building and take take their exams in an isolated room.
In the superintendent’s report, Scot Taylor noted that the district’s remote student population is down to 7%, a new low since the pandemic began. This equals less than 70 children according to Taylor.
Taylor discussed plans for the district’s summer program, which will “look a little bit more like a traditional summer school.” He said this will give an opportunity for students who are just short of progressing to “catch up to speed.”
In the voice of the public portion of the meeting, a question was raised in regard to whether or not remote learning will be an option in the district next year.
Roe gave the response:
“I will be planning with the administrative team and the teachers to go back full in-person, (and we will) not be offering remote,” said Roe. “Now if COVID continues to be an issue, then we’ll have to see the guidance down from the state.”
In closing the meeting, Taylor offered congratulations to Roe on being selected as the new superintendent for the district.
