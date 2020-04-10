The Easter Bunny will be coming to town this weekend thanks to a radio station located in Mansfield.
Bigfoot Country announced on its Facebook page that it would be driving the Easter Bunny throughout the Valley area on Saturday afternoon to allow children in the area celebrate the holiday.
“Hello Valley friends, Bigfoot is bringing the Easter Bunny to you,” the Facebook post said. “This Saturday we will be taking the Easter Bunny on a tour of your town. We will be driving up every street we can to spread the holiday cheer so you don’t have to leave home.”
The schedule for the Easter Bunny’s ride through the Valley is listed below:
Noon: South Waverly
1 p.m.: Athens Township
2 p.m.: Athens Borough
3 p.m.: Village of Waverly
