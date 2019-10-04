SAYRE — The Valley and the rest of Bradford County has been placed under a frost watch, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

The watch will go into effect late tonight and carry through Saturday morning, said forecasters.

The frost watch means that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible through the night hours. Residents are advised to bring inside anything that could be sensitive to the cold, such as certain plants.

Also affected by the frost watch are Tioga and Chemung counties in New York.

