SAYRE — Sayre Public Library will reopen to the public with limited service on Tuesday, May 26, with guidelines and procedures in place to ensure the community’s health and safety.
Patrons will be able to place holds for materials online, via email, and over the telephone. Holds may be picked up at the front vestibule of the library during open hours, or patrons may opt for curbside delivery to their vehicle or home delivery within a five-mile radius of the library. At this time, members of the public will not be allowed in the library building for any reason.
To safeguard at-risk populations and to allow for an enhanced cleaning schedule, the library will be open for shortened hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with additional evening hours from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pick-up and curbside delivery times for vulnerable populations will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesdays. All due dates for Sayre Public Library items currently out have been extended to June 8.
Patrons may access our catalog and place holds online at https://sayre.biblionix.com/catalog/, by placing a request via email at sayre.library@gmail.com or by calling 570-888-2256 and speaking to a staff member.
Holds will only be filled for items at Sayre Public Library. No inter-library loans will take place at this time.
At this time, patrons are limited to five items per card. Staff members will call with a confirmation when your holds are ready and will work to arrange a time for vestibule pick-up, curbside delivery, or home delivery.
Returns may be made via the Elmer Ave. book drop or to a staff member during curbside delivery or home delivery. If picking up from the vestibule, only one person may enter the space at a time to pick up holds and face masks must be worn.
Additional information about the holds process and other changes to library services can be found on the library’s website www.sayrepl.org and Facebook page. Any specific questions or concerns can be directed to staff by phone 570-888-2256 or via email at www.sayre.library@gmail.com
Sayre Public Library is NOT accepting book donations or holiday décor donations during this time. The Elmer Ave. book drop should be used for Sayre Public Library returns only — no donated items should be placed in the drop.
“Sayre Public Library’s Board of Trustees and Staff have been anxiously awaiting guidance as to how we would be able to offer access to our physical collection of materials to our community of readers,” said Heather Manchester, Director of the Sayre Public Library. “We are proud to be able to honor the health and safety of our community by serving the public with a variety of options to access our collection through a holds-driven service. We miss our library family and thank you for your patience and understanding through this challenging time.”
