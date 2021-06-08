Golf tournament raises funds for SRU STEM programs

EAST SMITHFIELD — Students, teachers, and other local golfers recently enjoyed a day on the fairways of Pinecroft Golf Course, while also supporting the STEM programming at SRU Elementary School.
The STEM Tournament took place Saturday, May 22, with 52 golfers making up 13 teams of four on an 18-hole course. In addition to the tournament, many donated goods were raffled off. A total of $2,400 was raised for the school.
The tournament was conceptualized by fifth-grader Brooke Lyon, whose parents own the Pinecroft Golf Course.
Brooke’s father, Mason, said that the idea for the tournament started as a way to fund Brooke’s trip to a STEM camp in Philadelphia, but Brooke decided she would rather help fund the programming in the school.
“As we developed the idea a little more (Brooke said) why don’t we raise the money and give it to the school instead,” said Mason.
Brooke will still be attending the STEM camp for a week later this month, and is excited for that experience.
Mason noted that the tournament was supposed to debut last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She still had the excitement for it,” said Mason, “so we decided (to) give it a try.”
Mason said the school and its staff were very supportive of the endeavor, which he appreciated. Brooke played in the tournament on a team with three SRU teachers, Jeff Novak, Richard Macik, and Chad Carlson.
Novak said he was pleased with the turnout and support from the community, and noted that the weather was perfect for golfing that day. He also commended Brooke for her initiative in getting the ball rolling for the tournament.
When asked what STEM activities she hopes the funds will help support in the school, Brooke said she especially enjoys creating hydroponic systems.
Novak noted that while the fourth- and fifth-graders have access to a good deal of STEM materials and facilities, that is not the case for kindergarten, first and second grades.
He went on to say that the funds raised by the tournament might be used to supplement those lower grade levels.
“This money could be used to benefit (kindergarten through third grade) as a roving cart for the lower elementary and the mid-range elementary,” said Novak.
He explained that the K-through-third levels could really enjoy and benefit from some of the programming that they’ve been doing in fourth and fifth.
“This year in fifth grade for Mr. Carlson they built gliders out of Balsa wood,” said Novak. “In fourth grade we built kites out of Balsa wood and bags.”
These are the types of projects that Novak and the other STEM teachers enjoy the most, because it gets students to think and problem-solve for themselves.
“It’s just kind of like here you go, here’s your goal, but we’re not going to tell you how to get to that goal,” said Novak. “You can go and look it up and find some ideas, but you’re designing on your own.”
Novak believes it’s these hands-on builds that students enjoy the most. He remembered Brooke excitedly telling him how far her glider went this year.
“It went 30 feet on the practice run,” said Brooke.
Brooke said she enjoyed the experience of the tournament fundraiser, and she is excited to do more of them in the years to come.
“You had to stay on top of things,” said Brooke. “The morning of the tournament I got up at like 6:30 and I was just like go, go go.”
