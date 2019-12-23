WASHINGTON, DC – Rep. Tom Reed recently announced a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of New York has been granted by President Donald Trump.
The announcement follows a bipartisan letter Reed sent along with his colleagues to the President, asking for the declaration to be made.
The declaration releases Federal funds which will help communities in multiple areas recover from the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding damage that occurred in late October and into early November.
“This is a big win for our district and our state. Getting this funding to the areas in need will allow repairs to be made and rebuilding to start,” said Reed. “We cannot undo the damage that was done during these storms, but we fought for the funding to help clean up the aftermath. We care about these areas that were impacted, and we will do all we can to help to mend what was broken.”
The disaster declaration has been designated to help Chautauqua, Chenango, Cortland, Erie, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Oswego, Otsego, Saratoga, Tioga and Warren Counties.
