The number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased to 67 over the weekend, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 60 are confirmed to be positive.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where the 25 cases are the most in the county.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Pennsylvania surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases over the weekend, and State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reported 711 new cases on Monday.
Over 7,000 people in Pennsylvania have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, Tioga County also reported an increase of COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The county total is now 178, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Seventeen of the cases are active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 137, with at least 47 coming from Elderwood.
Additionally, 97 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county total to 128.
Six cases are currently active.
Three people in Chemung County have died due complications of COVID-19, and 119 have recovered.
Nearly 434,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
Both New York and Pennsylvania have increased restrictions in recent days due to a spike in cases.
