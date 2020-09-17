The number of COVID-19 cases in Chemung County continued to rise rapidly on Wednesday, as another 16 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 240.
The county has added 58 cases in the past week, including 26 since Monday.
Most of the cases have been linked to a wedding attended by members of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horeseheads in late August, according to the county.
It is not known if they exposed other guests at the wedding to the virus or if they picked up the disease and brought it back, and officials have indicated that church leaders are not cooperating with the county.
The county now has 55 active cases of coronavirus, and three people are currently hospitalized.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the virus, and 179 people have recovered.
Tioga County did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the total number stayed at 229, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
Five cases are currently active, and 74 people are under mandatory quarantine.
Tioga County has also reported 199 recoveries from coronavirus and the death toll remains at 25.
Over 450,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 in Bradford County increased by two to 106 on Wednesday, according to the state department of health.
The county has also reported 10 probable cases.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 39 cases are the most in the county.
There are also nine cases in Athens, six in Gillett and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Nearly 142,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,900 have died due to complications of the virus.
