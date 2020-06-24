WAVERLY — The Waverly Central School District has announced plans for its graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We have developed a plan that allows all of our graduates the ability to be together one last time on the field, while accommodating parents and families in the stands,” an announcement from the district said.
“We planned for drive-thru and drive-in style ceremonies that we no longer need, based on the guidance from (New York State) allowing up to 150 at a graduation gathering.”
Each graduate will be given four guest tickets. Only people with tickets with a graduate’s name on them will be permitted to enter.
Four groups of guests will move in and out of the stadium to watch their senior graduate.
The first group will be guests of the top ten graduates, and those with last names starting A and B. They will begin entering the stadium at 6:20 p.m. Staff members will escort guests to their seats.
The following three groups will be last names beginning with C-K, L-R and S-Z. Groups will enter the stadium at the top center gate and exit through the Elm and Baker Street gates.
Instead of the valedictorian, salutatorian and class president reading their speeches at a podium, they will be pre-recorded and played on the scoreboard before each group of graduates receives their diplomas.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, there will be a recessional line as the graduates exit and return to their vehicles. The district is asking for people to leave immediately afterward in order to follow state mandates.
The ceremony will be broadcast on Choice 102 (102.1 FM) and WEBO (1330 AM), as well as live-streamed on waverlyschools.com.
A rain date is set for June 27 at 11 a.m.
