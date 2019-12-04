ATHENS — The Athens Area School District’s Board of Education held its reorganizational meeting on Tuesday evening with two new members coming on board.
There was supposed to be three new board members, but Brendon Hitchcock, who won a seat in Region I (Athens Borough), withdrew his name because of a potential conflict.
Hitchcock explained that he was withdrawing his name “based on the fact that I have presented myself as a candidate for employment in the school district.”
“I appreciate the votes from the citizens in the Athens community. I wish the administration and board well, and thank each of you for your leadership to such a vital institution in our community,” Hitchcock said after making the announcement.
The school district will begin seeking applications from Athens Borough residents who are interested in filling the seat.
Kevin Rude and Lisa Braund are the new members on the board. They were sworn in my Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne along with returning board members John Cheresnowsky, Chuck Frisbie and Kathy Jo Minnick.
John Johnson was unanimously approved to remain as president of the school board, while longtime member Lonnie Stethers will take over as vice president and Cheresnowsky was approved as the new board treasurer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.