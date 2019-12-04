AASD Board
Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne swears in Athens School Board members (from left) Kevin Rude, Lisa Braund, John Cheresnowsky, Chuck Frisbie and Kathy Jo Minnick on Tuesday night.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

ATHENS — The Athens Area School District’s Board of Education held its reorganizational meeting on Tuesday evening with two new members coming on board.

There was supposed to be three new board members, but Brendon Hitchcock, who won a seat in Region I (Athens Borough), withdrew his name because of a potential conflict.

Hitchcock explained that he was withdrawing his name “based on the fact that I have presented myself as a candidate for employment in the school district.”

“I appreciate the votes from the citizens in the Athens community. I wish the administration and board well, and thank each of you for your leadership to such a vital institution in our community,” Hitchcock said after making the announcement.

The school district will begin seeking applications from Athens Borough residents who are interested in filling the seat.

Kevin Rude and Lisa Braund are the new members on the board. They were sworn in my Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne along with returning board members John Cheresnowsky, Chuck Frisbie and Kathy Jo Minnick.

John Johnson was unanimously approved to remain as president of the school board, while longtime member Lonnie Stethers will take over as vice president and Cheresnowsky was approved as the new board treasurer.

