The Waverly Central School District school board discussed several topics during its meeting on Thursday evening.
The board recognized the retirements of Dave Mastrantuono, who was the District Director of Management Services, as well as custodian Mike McKee.
“They were long-term employees of the school district, integral to what we do,” Superintendent Eric Knolles said. “They will be missed.”
Mastrantuono will stay with the district in a part-time role during the transition.
Knolles’s contract was also approved during the meeting.
Additionally, Knolles briefed the board on the district’s reopening plan for the upcoming school year.
Waverly’s plan for the middle and high schools is to divide students into cohorts, where they will spend an entire marking period in one classroom, learning one subject from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Elective courses and physical education at the high school will be taught from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At the elementary level, students will also be in cohorts, but learn from a curriculum focused on reading, writing and math.
Students will also have the option of participating in remote virtual learning if they are hesitant about returning to school.
Students attending school in-person will also be able to switch to virtual learning. Knolles said the district is asking families to wait until the end of a marking period to switch platforms.
The district is also participating in the 2020 Stuff the Bus campaign, which collects school supplies for local students in need.
The event is sponsored by local businesses.
“(They) are doing a great job,” Knolles said. “We really appreciate their support in getting our kids back to school.”
