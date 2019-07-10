TROY — The 144th Troy Fair will kick into high gear on Monday, July 22, but opening ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 and that is when the 2019 Troy Fair Queen will be crowned.
“It is an honor to be a part of a tradition with such a rich history and deep community ties,” said Samantha Lantz, who is the Troy Fair Queen Coordinator. “Throughout the years, the Troy Fair Queen Program has been giving young women the opportunity to represent Bradford County while also giving back to their communities through hundreds of hours of community service.”
A new queen will be crowned this year and 2018 Troy Fair Queen Cheyenne Bastian-Brown will pass the torch.
“As we continue plans for this year’s pageant, one reign will come to an end and another one will begin. I can’t wait to see what this past year’s queens will do in the bright futures ahead of each one of them and I look forward to getting to know a new group of girls with a shared passion for community,” Lantz said.
Being the Troy Fair Queen or one of the alternates is not just simply about the attending the pageant on July 21, according to Lantz.
“Being the Troy Fair Queen, or her alternates, is a busy job to have. It’s a full year of events, appearances, volunteering, long nights and early mornings. For me, the most rewarding part of being coordinator is getting to see these girls grow and mature from the first time they step foot on stage to the last time they are on stage passing the torch to a new queen,” said Lantz.
Here are the contestants for the 2019 Troy Fair Queen:
Torrah Dughi is the daughter of James & Rebekah Dughi of Towanda. She is entering her senior year at Towanda. Torrah is an avid equestrian, has lettered in several team sports, and is a member of 4-H. A majority of Torrah’s time is spent collecting and caring for unwanted animals. She is so passionate about animals that she plans to pursue a degree in biology.
Dawcin Jones is the daughter of Matt and Caryn Gesford of Sugar Run and Justin and Amanda Jones of Camptown. This fall, Dawcin will begin her senior year at Wyalusing Valley Junior/Senior High School. After graduation, Dawcin plans to attend college for physical therapy and eventually open her own outpatient clinic. Her ultimate goal is to own a therapy farm for disabled children and adolescents in order to incorporate her love for agriculture with her love for helping people. She is actively involved in NHS, Class Office, OYW, football and basketball Cheerleading, Track and Field, FBLA, Yearbook, Art Club, Envirothon and the Wilmot Fire Company. She was also chosen as a delegate for the 2019 NRECA Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. She serves as the president of her 4-H club, Country Kids, and has shown market hogs since she was 8 years old. She has also shown breeding rabbits, breeding goats, and plans to show a market steer next year. Outside of school, Dawcin enjoys working with her livestock animals, camping and spending time with her family and friends.
Kathryn Fritsch is the daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Fritsch of Columbia Cross Roads. This fall, Kathryn will be entering her senior year as a homeschool student thru Mason Dixon homeschool diploma program. Upon, graduation, she plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to pursue a degree in Radiography, to become a registered Radiology Technologist. Kathryn is involved in the Endless Mountain 4-H Club, Bradford County 4-H Interstate Exchange, and the Troy Fair Jr Board and is currently serving as secretary. Kathryn also volunteers in her community on a regular basis and has in the past volunteered as a teen coach with her local little league. In her spare time, she enjoys hunting with family, reading, writing short stories, and spending time working and training her 4-H animals.
Makayla Davis is the daughter of Quinn and Kelly Davis of Canton. This fall Makayla will begin her senior year at Canton Junior/Senior High School and the Northern Tier Career Center for nursing. After her senior year, she plans on getting into the LPN class at the Northern Tier Career Center. Makayla is also an athletic letterman and this will be her 6th year cheerleading as a Canton Warrior. She is currently volunteering at Martha Lloyd Community Services at the Coppertree. In her free time she enjoys camping with her grandparents, playing with her horse, holding her rabbits and playing with her grandparent’s two dogs.
Kristina Tedesco is the daughter of Randy and Jodi Strait from Ridgebury. Kristina is a graduate of the Athens Area High School class of 2019. She is entering the workforce for a few years before pursuing education in collision repair and hopes to one day serve as a vocational instructor. Kristina has been active in the Athens FFA Chapter since 2015. She was also an officer for the Bradford County FFA for multiple years. For her Junior & Senior year, she attended the Northern Tier Career Center for Autobody/Collision Repair & earned many certifications. Through the CTC, she also held the President’s position in SkillsUSA for two years, which is an organization to build character, integrity and pride in trade schools. Kristina enjoys spending her time being an advocate for the opportunities that many women have & yet don’t take, whether that’s in a mechanical field or Agriculture.
Raegan Braund is the daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Braund from East Smithfield. She will be a junior at Athens Area High School. In school she participates in the Athens FFA and is currently serving as an officer for the second year in a row. She has entered her greenhand and chapter degrees and has been involved in many events and community service. She is also a part of the National Honor Society and Wrestling Cheerleading team. Outside of school, she enjoys fishing, playing with her four dogs, watching Netflix, and spending time at the barn with her cows and pigs.
