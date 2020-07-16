SAYRE — The debate over the use of Redskins as a sports mascot has heated up in recent months — both nationally and right here in the Valley.
With the Washington Redskins officially retiring the mascot, all eyes will shift to high schools who still use the name that some believe is a racial slur.
A pair of dueling online petitions popped up last month. One that was looking to have a conversation about changing the mascot at Sayre High School, while the other was looking to save the name and mascot.
The Sayre Area School District had not really waded into the debate when the petitions came out, but on Wednesday, School Board President Pete Quattrini came out with a statement on the subject.
“Over the past several weeks, important conversations related to the effects of racism in our society have been taking place across our nation. Locally, the Sayre Area School District has received some feedback on our school’s name and mascot: The Redskins,” Quattrini said. “We know that some in our community have been outspoken on the issue, especially on social media. Involved in these conversations are those who are for changing our school’s name and mascot and those who are against change.”
Quattrini said that the district is happy to see everyone express their views, but SASD officials are focused on preparing for the upcoming school year and how to keep the Sayre school community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a school district, we appreciate these conversations and the viewpoints that have been expressed. However, our attention at this time, is on getting our students and staff back to school in August,” Quattrini said. “We must do so while protecting everyone’s safety and ensuring we deliver an equitable educational experience to all students.”
Quattrini stressed that the school board and the entire district is also focused on addressing issues such as “equity and inclusivity.”
“Although the school name and mascot is not on the agenda for any Board of Education meetings in the near future, we are committed to addressing important issues of equity and inclusivity to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming educational environment for the students and families we serve,” Quattrini said.
“To that end, our administrative team will continue to review all practices in the district, including our curriculum, through the lens of diversity, inclusion and finding opportunities to enhance the educational experience. Any matters identified through this process as needing review will be open for input and discussion in a way that unites our tight-knit community,” he continued. “For the time being, we ask for the community’s patience as we work hard to prepare for what will certainly be a challenging school year.”
