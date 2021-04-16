WAVERLY — Recent vandalism at East Waverly Park has prompted village officials to explore security options at the community facility as well as other public spaces.
Specifically, trustees this week discussed utilizing its technology shared services agreement with Tioga County as an avenue to install security cameras at the park as well as other locations such as the Waverly Glen Park.
Part of that plan is a meeting scheduled between municipal officials and representatives of Empire Access, an internet service provider, to explore installing WiFi infrastructure at the parks. Internet access would give the cameras a network with which to connect, and may also serve to bring general internet service to the parks for visitors.
“This is the first step to just making sure we have WiFi available before we can decide how extensive we want to do the security,” Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam said.
“Unfortunately, I think we need it,” Trustee Kevin Sweeney added. “It’s a sad case, but I think we need it.”
“With the investments that we put into our parks and facilities for our young people — for all of our citizens — we need to have some sort of security,” Aronstam continued. “I think it’s become a necessity.”
Separately, the glen park project is moving forward slowly, according to Mayor Patrick Ayres.
“I spoke with the general contractor last week,” he said. “The blacktop plants are not open yet. So a significant portion of the work they have to do, they can’t really start. So once those plants open, they’ll be back up there.”
In the meantime, construction of a bridge at the glen — funded by Aronstam’s family — is moving forward, Ayres noted.
“But I stressed to (the general contractor) that this project needs to be done and this park will be open by Memorial Day,” Ayres said. “If not, there will be sanctions against the general contractor, per our contract with them.”
Specifically, the scope of work calls for the demolition and repaving of the park’s driveway and parking lots both at the main entrance and at the large pavilion of the park; installation of related traffic boulders and signage; relocation of a water fountain; installation of benches; installation of a bio-retention area and drainage structures; stream bank stabilization; installation of related fencing; and other miscellaneous work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.