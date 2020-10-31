The Morning Times reached out to the major candidates in each of the state and federal elections that will affect our readers heading into Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Republican Congressman Fred Keller will face a challenge from Democrat Lee Griffin in Pennsylvania’s 12th district.
Below are the complete answers that Keller gave to the questions asked by the Morning Times:
What are your top priorities if you are re-elected?
The first thing we look at, and I would probably put it in two categories. One is the recovery from COVID-19. Making sure the families and small businesses have the resources and support they need to defeat the virus. So I would look at that. The best stimulus is a job, and we need to make sure we take care of our small businesses and our families.
As we look forward, I would say broadband internet access is a huge priority, also agriculture and energy development. On any given day, up to 10 percent of the nation’s natural gas comes out of PA-12, so we have to make sure we have the infrastructure to help deliver that gas to needed families and businesses, not just throughout PA-12, but across our commonwealth and our nation because that means also national security and energy independence which translates into national security. Agriculture, supporting our natural gas industry and making sure we grow our economy.
When it comes to COVID-19, how do you balance the public’s health and safety AND the health of businesses in our communities?
Give the businesses — the thoughtful, hardworking people who own these businesses and our team members that work at the businesses, really thoughtful, hardworking people — (the regulations and recommendations) from the CDC and I’m sure the businesses can do it just like Gov. Wolf allowed the mega-retailers to be open. I think we as people, leaders in Pennsylvania, need to have that same confidence level in the outstanding people who go to work every day, in my case in PA-12, knowing they can keep themselves, their workers and their communities safe.
Do you support a partial fix when it comes to a new Stimulus package or should Congress work until they get a full bill passed?
What I would look at, anything we need to do with COVID-19 relief needs to specifically be related to COVID-19 relief and not have any other policy positions in it that people haven’t been able to get done for years. When we’re looking at this, the initial CARES Act already had $3 trillion roughly. We need to make sure everything we do is targeted because our kids and grandkids are going to have to repay this money. So we need help. We need to help families, we need to help small businesses get through this, but it needs to be focused on specifically relief to COVID-19 and beating this virus. Any other policy decisions should not be included.
There are a lot of Veterans in this district, what would you do to make sure the VA is funded and running properly, and what can Congress do to reduce the number of homeless veterans?
Supporting our veterans has always been something I’ve advocated for and done. When we look at what we need to do to help, what we need to do is one, have a healthy economy so that we have the resources and funds necessary to support our veterans. I know the president has done a lot of things with Veterans’ Choice, we can expand on that and make sure veterans have the opportunity to go to where they need to go to get the care that they can get and don’t have to wait. Our veterans are outstanding people, our active duty military are outstanding people that have fought for our freedom and our way of life and we need to stand up for them here at home and make sure they get the care and respect they deserve.
Social Security is an important issue for senior citizens, but also for people who are paying into the system now but may never get the benefits of it. What would you do to protect Social Security?
I think there’s a couple things we need to look at. We need to look at Social Security and we need to look at how we keep that up, and I’ll go back to it, it comes back to the economy and making sure we have a vibrant economy and have people contributing for that for themselves in the future, but not having people going to work is certainly going to impact that.
It goes right back to number one thing, if we don’t have a healthy economy with people going to work and that means energy, that means agriculture, that means manufacturing here in America, putting America’s interests first around the world as the president has done, that really helps a lot of funding other items in the government. I will always protect someone’s Social Security because that is not something that is just given to them by the government. That is something they’ve worked for and earned and paid for. We need to make sure we have the resources necessary to fund that going forward. We do that through a strong economy first.
With how divided the country is right now and the highly partisan nature of our politics, how important is it for congressman like yourself to reach across the aisle?
I think it’s important for us to treat everybody with respect and dignity and listen to all points of view. I’ve shown a record when I was in Harrisburg and I’ve had bipartisan amendments that have been put into bills here in Washington, D.C., including one that helped seniors. I had some amendments that were put in there that were supported (by both parties). I had one in the National Defense Authorization Act that brought supply chains to the United States for critical metals. Looking to be able to do that, I think you see more of that happening than what you see at the top level and in the headlines every day and we certainly showed we can do it when we got the CARES Act done.
