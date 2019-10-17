Tioga Central Elementary looking to build on growth

TIOGA — Tioga Central Elementary Principal Michelle Bombard on Wednesday outlined the elementary school staff’s efforts to build strong foundations amongst students that they can carry into their futures.
And like many structures with strong foundations, Bombard explained that teachers look to capitalize on the strength of four crucial educational “pillars” — curriculum, instructional practices, student analysis and feedback, and mental toughness and resiliency.
To solidify those pillars, teachers and administrators dive into testing data provided by the state and come up with ways to improve, said Bombard.
“We use the data to try to get better and grow as individuals, students and staff,” she said. “And for us, there’s lots of places to celebrate.”
Examples of that is the state data showing that Tioga Central’s third-grade class is amongst the best in their BOCES region, and the district’s fourth-grade class is above average as well.
“But there’s always room for growth,” Bombard said. “So our teachers look at the data. They look at why students selected a wrong answer. And they work together to grow.”
In the area of instructional practice, Bombard explained that she encourages teachers to share ideas and identify areas of strength and weakness within their classrooms.
“We want to identify and share practices that are successful,” she said. “What’s great for us is that all of the strengths that our teachers have, they’re all in different aspects of how they teach. So there’s a lot of sharing there to boost performances and make changes to improve our students.”
Bombard also clarified that the students are not looked at in a way strictly through their test scores and data points.
“We want our students to not just be successful, but to feel that success,” she explained. “Our students have their own set of goals that they made, and we check those goals with them regularly.”
Bombard also outlined the importance of developing mental toughness and resiliency in their students.
“They need to be encouraged to take responsibility for their actions — they need to work through difficult problems,” she said. “They need to see that it’s OK to fail, and (learn) how to get back up from failure. And they need that in school and in life. I know that’s really tough for parents. I’m a parent, too, and we just want to fix things and let them know it’s going to be ok.
“That toughness is so important, because they’re going to need it,” Bombard continued. “But those are just some of the ways that we can grow and continue to build students up to the best of their abilities.
