DUI
Shawn Albert Baker, 49, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely – first offense, DUI: highest rate of alcohol – first offense, and the summary violations of duties at stop sign and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 6:41 p.m. on Aug. 13, police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Route 220 and South Main Street in Towanda Township involving a gold Toyota Tundra and a green Chevrolet Suburban. Baker smelled of alcohol and showed impairment through field sobriety testing. Blood testing showed Baker with a blood alcohol concentration of .213%
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.
DUI
Jonathon M De Chantel Levan, 36, of Monroeton, was charged with two misdemeanor DUI charges along with summary maximum speed limits and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said on Aug. 3, a trooper clocked a 2013 Chevrolet Impala traveling 79 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone on Route 220. He was stopped at the intersection with Patterson Boulevard. Police said Levan had slow speech, watery eyes, and smelled strongly of alcohol. Two empty 16 ounce Bud Light bottles were in plain view. Blood testing showed a blood alcohol concentration of .211%
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.
Possession
Dylan James Olmstead, 27, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana – small amount personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 9 p.m. on June 10, troopers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant and were told the individual had been at the Elizabeth Street residence earlier. Searching the basement to make sure the individual wasn’t hiding there, police found different drug paraphernalia including pipes, a scale, a grinder, a plastic tube containing suspected methamphetamine, and a plastic jar containing suspected marijuana, along with $356 in cash.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Simple assault
Brian Lee Bastion, 51, of Canton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said on Aug. 25, Bastion punched a victim while along Reuter Boulevard in North Towanda Township.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.
