Pat McDonald, managing editor of this newspaper, has officially put his hat in the ring to fill the vacancy created by the unexpected death of Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin late last month.
While we were certainly surprised by Pat’s decision to do so, we are equally proud of him.
Pat was born and raised in Athens, and is the definition of a true “home boy.” He loves The Valley, Bradford County and life in northeastern Pennsylvania. His sense of hometown pride and community service is precisely why he was named editor of our local newspaper.
In fact, it was a column he penned last week that ultimately prompted our editor to apply for the commissioner’s post after a number of local residents urged him to do so. That column advocated strongly for a Valley resident being named to fill the vacated term of Mr. Bustin, himself a longtime Sayre resident, dedicated public servant and proponent for The Valley area.
We are assessing Pat’s near-term role at the paper and the county’s vacancy process and timeline. What we do during the appointment process, relative to any conflicts of interest, will be determined next week. The newspaper will continue to provide full disclosure on this issue.
Most importantly, if Managing Editor Pat McDonald were to be appointed to the position of County Commissioner, he will immediately cede his employment at the newspaper and vacate his position as editor at the Morning Times.
— Kelly Luvison, Publisher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.