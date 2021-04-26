Cyber charter schools offer an alternative to the traditional public school experience, without costing the expense of a private school or the time and energy required to home school.
Agora Cyber Charter School is one such institution, which was started in 2005. While it is based out of King of Prussia, Agora serves students all across Pennsylvania.
Rich Jensen, the school’s chief executive officer, started at Agora as a high school social studies teacher in 2011. He was promoted to chief academic officer in 2016, and moved up to CEO in July of last year.
The faculty and staff of Agora, and most other cyber charter schools, is very comparable to that of a traditional school.
“We have an elementary principal, a middle school principal, (and) a high school principal,” said Jensen. “Because of the size of our programs, we also have several assistant principals.”
He went on to say they also have an attendance office, truancy prevention officers, nurses, school counselors, tech support, and more.
Jensen said a large percentage of Agora students are special education students with individualized education plans, and as such the school has a large group of special education staff.
Athens’ Stephanie Jenkins is the mother of one such student with an IEP. Jenkins’ son, Gary, is now in the tenth grade. He started attending Agora in the sixth grade.
“The brick and mortar school setting just wasn’t a comfortable place for my son,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins said she knew homeschooling wasn’t an option for her when she realized algebra and trigonometry were around the corner.
“If you’re putting letters in mathematics I’m in trouble,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins was connected to Agora Cyber Charter School through K12, which she describes as an “umbrella company” to help people find the best online schooling option for them.
Jenkins said the first time she contacted Agora she was on the phone “for about two (or) two-and-a-half hours asking all kinds of questions.”
While she was skeptical at first, she thought it was worth a try.
Bullying was one reason the Jenkins left behind brick-and-mortar public schools.
“I’m not trying to talk bad about any school district whatsoever,” said Jenkins, “(but) physical bullying occurs.”
Another reason was that as Gary moved up in grade levels, the change in daily routine started to become a disruption for him.
“It has been great for him to have that opportunity to focus on education instead of the panic of the transition of the day,” said Jenkins.
In discussing Agora and the school’s attention to Gary’s IEP, Jenkins stated that she believes his cyber teachers have more freedom to give him the attention he deserves.
“In a typical brick-and-mortar class so many other things are added onto the teachers, (such as) bus duty, lunch duty, hall duty,” said Jenkins, “on top of everything else going on in the school that they may have been volunteered for or volunteered themselves for.”
She went on to say she feels “it’s very easy for a student with an IEP to kinda get lost in the cracks.” But she feels that Agora’s system allows teachers to better keep track of Gary and the particulars of his IEP.
Jensen described Agora’s approach as focused on “synchronous learning.”
“The teacher’s have (what’s) kinda like a bell schedule — sorta like you would in a brick-and-mortar setting — and the students have the same type of schedule,” said Jensen. “In elementary you might have a group of 30 students in third grade who have their English language arts class at 9 a.m. So the teacher (for) that group of 30 students will log on at the same time.”
According to Jensen, the key to these classroom settings is to make it more than just staring at a screen.
“The lesson that the teacher gives is very participatory, very engagement focused, and we really want our students to be actively involved in their learning,” said Jensen.
While COVID-19 has forced brick-and-mortar schools to adapt to remote learning, cyber charter schools like Agora have had decades of experience with remote learning strategies and techniques.
“I feel terrible for the students that have struggled since last year trying to adjust to the online learning with a format that really hasn’t been kinda tried and true and tested,” said Jenkins.
She went on to say that the key difference in her mind comes from experience.
“When you deal with a cyber charter school that’s been doing it for so long it’s a whole different experience because it’s not just Zoom classes,” she said.
The cost of equipment and materials was another deterrent from homeschooling for Jenkins.
“With Agora they supply everything,” said Jenkins. “The computer, the printer, the ink ... they send out you boxes at the beginning of every school year with any books you’ll need.”
Jensen noted that the provision of these supplies is mandated by cyber charter school law, but he said Agora would provide them even if it wasn’t.
Jenkins explained that at the end of each year Agora provides a prepaid label to ship the supplies that are no longer needed back to them.
“Most of the time your literature books (and) a lot of the science stuff just stays with you,” said Jenkins. “You keep it and the children can continue to have fun with it through the summer.”
Agora also has family coaches, a unique position to help meet the social needs of the students.
In addition to serving in an advisory role for students, family coaches plan and coordinate Agora Days Out.
“These events are a combination of sometimes educational types of trips (or) sometimes they are just pure social events,” said Jensen.
Examples might include rollerskating, bowling, museum visits, or other such trips. The goal is always to engage the students in social interaction and build social skills, according to Agora.
Jenkins said these events have been a great way for Gary to connect and socialize with his classmates.
“We live in Athens, his best friend, Tim, lives in Sayre,” said Jenkins. “At the event the two of them met, but otherwise they would’ve never known they were in school together.”
A newer addition during COVID is what Jensen described as “virtual escape rooms.”
“They have to work as a team,” said Jensen, “so it really helps to build that social and some of the other type of skills that they need to be successful.”
While Jenkins is extremely happy with Agora, she also knows that every students is unique and no two fit in the exact same mold.
“It’s a different type of learning setting,” said Jenkins. “No, it’s not for everybody, but neither is brick-and-mortar for everybody, and neither is being home schooled for everybody.”
But to those looking for alternatives, Jenkins gave a statement:
“I just hope that other parents who are struggling in brick-and-mortar settings with students realize there’s other things out there besides them trying to take on a huge stack of books themselves and try to home school.”
