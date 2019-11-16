Driving under the influence
SAYRE — Sayre police have charged a 22-year-old Sayre man with various charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances following an incident that occurred on North Lehigh Avenue on Oct. 27.
Police said Jason Grover was charged following a traffic stop, and a subsequent blood alcohol test revealed his BAC to be 0.14 percent at the time of the incident. Other illegal substances were also revealed in the blood test.
Grover was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 27.
Stalking
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man is facing stalking charges following an incident that occurred at the Candlewood Suites on Elmira Street between the dates of Nov. 8 and 11.
According to Athens Township police, Jeffrey Patrick Johnson, 38, was charged after repeatedly attempting to contact a female victim who had a PFA order issued against him.
Johnson was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 10.
Simple assault
ATHENS BOROUGH — An Athens man is facing charges of simple assault and harassment following an incident that occurred at an East Frederick Street residence in Athens Borough on Nov. 14.
According to borough police, Lane William Wright, 32, was charged after he allegedly assaulted a male victim.
Wright was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail by Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26.
Criminal trespass
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Athens Township couple is facing criminal trespassing charges following an incident that occurred in Athens Township on Aug. 7.
According to township police, Kenneth Edward Agnew, 57, and Karen B. Agnew, 55, were charged after they allegedly entered the residence of one of their tenants without giving any prior notice.
The couple was arraigned on Thursday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley, and preliminary hearings are scheduled for Dec. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.