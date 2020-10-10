ELMIRA — Chemung County reported its eighth death related to COVID-19, and added another 46 new cases on Friday.
Of the 738 total cases, 190 are currently active.
Nine people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus complications, and 540 people have recovered.
In Tioga County, there are now 83 active cases of COVID-19, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
The county has reported a total of 336 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Tioga County is now 27, and 226 people have recovered.
Over 474,000 people in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, and nearly 33,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County was reported at 259 on Friday, according to the State Department of Health.
The county has also reported 32 probable cases.
Bradford County has been deemed a “Moderate Transmission County.”
The Sayre Zip Code (18840) has the most cases in the county, with 65.
There have also been 15 cases in Athens, 20 in Gillett, 14 in Ulster, six in Rome and five in Milan.
In other parts of the county, Troy has seen a total of 40 cases, and Canton has seen 29. Towanda has reported 24 total cases.
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in Zip Codes reporting less than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
Six Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 163,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,300 have died due to complications of the virus.
