TOWANDA — The latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows Bradford County with 16 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Pennsylvania as a whole is nearing the 20,000 mark in positive case. As of Friday, the state had 19,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There have now been 419 deaths related to coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 93,040 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
- 41% are aged 25-49;
- 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
