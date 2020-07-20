WAVERLY — Waverly VFW Post 8104 bar manager Sarah Cornish was looking for a way to give back — and she found a unique way to do just that.
Cornish had her head shaved on Sunday afternoon outside the VFW post as part of a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation which raises money to find cures for childhood cancer.
“I just looked into St. Baldrick’s the last few years and they are a really good organization. I was just looking for something bright to do in such a dark time right now,” Cornish said.
Cornish wasn’t the only one to get their head shaved by Broad Street Barber Shop’s Joe Romano as Waverly VFW Commander Will Chaffee’s son, Nicholas, decided to join the cause.
“Sarah came up with this idea. We were going to originally do it in March, but COVID happened. We started talking about how there’s a lot of people in this area who have been affected by cancer and children are by far the worst,” Will Chaffee said.
The VFW commander said his son decided to join the fundraiser at the last moment.
“We just got talking about it yesterday and he said he would do it. It started off as 50 bucks (for him to do it) and he’s raised over $150 now. We’re going to send over a separate check in his name. He was just trying to help out with the cause. His family has been affected by cancer on his mom’s side more than my side ... It started out as a joke and turned serious — an extra $150 to help them with their cause is amazing,” Chaffee said.
The VFW raised $1,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Chaffee was expecting to raise another $1,000 on Sunday with a goulash dinner as well as an auction.
“They’ve been awesome,” said Cornish of the Waverly VFW and other local clubs. “They’ve raised a ton of money. All the private clubs in the Valley have raised a ton of money for this — like they always do.”
