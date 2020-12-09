ELMIRA — Chemung County passed a grim milestone on Tuesday as there have now been 50 deaths in the county attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
The county reported three new deaths connected to the virus on Tuesday.
Chemung County also added 66 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,531 since March. Out of those cases, 135 are considered to be active.
The county also reported that 38 individuals are currently hospitalized as they battle the virus, while 3,346 residents have recovered.
Tioga County added 14 confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday and has now had 1,299 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 179 active cases of the virus, which has been connected to 64 deaths in the county.
“Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman (Martha) Sauerbrey reports increases are from ongoing community spread throughout the entire county. Residents are encouraged to continue wearing masks and social distancing and asked to stay home if you are sick,” a press release from the county said.
The county also reported that 1,056 residents have recovered, while another 486 are currently in mandatory quarantine.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County reported 34 new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday.
The county is now up to 1,906 confirmed cases with another 286 cases that are considered probable by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County has lost 44 residents due to complications from COVID.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added 12 confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 398. There are also 30 cases that are considered probable by the DOH.
Athens (18810) is now up to 242 confirmed cases after adding two cases on Tuesday. There are also 25 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 126 (up 2)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 74 (up 2)
• Gillett — 133 (no change)
• Milan — 38 (up 2)
• Monroeton — 50 (up 1)
• Rome — 56 (no change)
• Towanda — 263 (up 4)
• Troy — 198 (up 2)
• Ulster — 81 (up 1)
• Wyalusing — 92 (no change)
• Wysox — 29 (no change)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.