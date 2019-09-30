WAVERLY — Waverly took full advantage of the waning days of summer on Saturday with several community events — the largest of which returned to East Waverly Park for the second consecutive year.
The Seventh Annual Waverly Fall Fest drew hundreds of community members of all ages to the park throughout the day on Saturday as they looked to enjoy some sunny, late-summer fun.
“We have over 40 vendors here today, basket raffles, the marching bands from Waverly and Athens, horse-drawn wagon rides, the bounce-house — just all kinds of stuff,” event chair Eric Knolles said. “We have live music as well, and Tioga Tae Kwon Do is also holding a martial arts demonstration, too.”
Knolles said the only goal of the free event is to foster a good feeling for Waverly among the community.
“Our thing at the school district is ‘kids, community and each other,’” explained Knolles, who is also the Waverly superintendent of schools. “We have a lot of school students and staff here volunteering today, and I think that’s a great thing to get the kids involved in events like this. It really ties the school in with the community in a nice festival event in one location.”
Knolles also thanked the village for allowing the event to be held at the park again this year, as well as the Waverly police and fire departments for their support.
