Bradford County reported its 30th death connected to COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county also added 50 confirmed cases on Friday, bringing its total to 1,434 since March — that includes more than 1,300 since the beginning of September.
There are also 171 “probable” cases in the county, according to the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added 12 cases on Friday and now has had 290 confirmed cases since March. There are also 15 probable cases.
Athens (18810) is now up to 193 confirmed cases after adding 13 on Friday. There are also 16 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Gillett — 95 (up 7)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 60 (no change)
• Milan — 20 (up 2)
• Ulster — 60 (no change)
• Troy — 169 (no change)
• Towanda — 194 (up 8)
• Canton — 86 (up 1)
• Wyalusing — 67 (no change)
• Wysox — 22 (up 1)
• Rome — 44 (up 1)
• Monroeton — 36 (no change)
Across the border in New York, Tioga County added 15 cases on Friday, according to a press release.
The county is now up to 1,018 confirmed cases. There are currently 227 active cases and 737 residents have recovered.
There have been 54 deaths related to the virus in the county.
Chemung County added 22 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 2,270.
There are 155 active cases and 38 individuals are currently hospitalized as they battle the virus.
Chemung County has lost 31 residents due to complications from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.