NICHOLS — Renovation plans for the Nichols Fire Department facility are expected to kick off in the coming weeks.
Following a Tuesday meeting, Village Mayor Leslie Pelotte said the contractors are ready to break ground, but the final OK is still pending from the state Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery.
“We expect that in the next seven to 10 days,” she said.
Covering the village’s $1.155 million share of the project is New York Rising funding.
The fire department took out a bond for $2,582,500, Pelotte said.
The project total comes in at $3,737,500.
Pelotte explained that, unlike the other N.Y. Rising projects, the firehouse renovation project is getting a later start due to the flood levee accreditation process.
Had the levee accreditation not been secured, the fire department would have had to move outside the flood plain, which would have placed them outside the village itself.
“It’s all working out,” she said.
In other village business, Pelotte noted that the municipality’s investment into LED street light conversions have dropped that budget line item by roughly 48 percent.
Pelotte said the monthly budget for street lights dropped from $683 to $360.
For the initial investment of $2,011.91, the change will save the municipality roughly $3,800 per year.
“I was able to get in on the ground floor, if you will, when (NYSEG) started doing the conversions,” Pelotte said. “We were one of the first municipalities that got in on it.”
