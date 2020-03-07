HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate continues to hover roughly one percentage point higher than the national average — 4.7 percent versus 3.5 percent, respectively.
According to the state Department of Labor and Industry, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.7 percent in January.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 11,000 over the month to a record high of 6,549,000 due to gains in both employment and unemployment, officials said.
Despite the unemployment rate edging upward, Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs rose 13,500 from December to a record high of 6,093,000.
Officials said job numbers were up in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume supersector gain was in construction, which rose to match the record high set in January 2007.
Although no other supersectors were at record highs in January, officials said three others were at record high levels in November 2019 – professional and business services, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality.
Over the year, total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 40,400 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume 12-month change among supersectors was an increase of 17,600 jobs in education & health services.
