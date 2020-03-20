The following events have been canceled or postponed due to Pennsylvania and New York both shutting down businesses over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

  • Epiphany School was scheduled to have a Chicken Parmesan Dinner at Tomasso’s on Monday, March 23. That event has been canceled.
  • The Women Veterans and Their Caregiver Recognition and Appreciation luncheon on Tuesday, March 24 has been postponed.
  • Classes for adults wishing to learn about the Catholic Faith at Epiphany School on Tuesday, March 24 has been canceled.
  • The Pasta Buffet and Basket Raffle fundraiser for the Valley Relief Council that was scheduled for Monday, March 23 has been postponed. A makeup date will be announced at a later date.
  • A baked fish dinner on Friday, March 27 at the Church of the Epiphany has been canceled.
  • The “Soul’d Out Quartet” concert scheduled for Friday, March 27 at the East Smithfield Federated Church has been postponed to a later date.
  • A chicken and biscuit dinner at the Athens United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 28 has been canceled.
  • An open house to visit with and thank Chuck and Michele Carver for their community contributions before they relocate to central Pennsylvania, scheduled for Sunday, March 29, has been postponed.
  • The annual Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club show on March 28 and 29 in Wysox has been canceled.
