OWEGO — This week, Tioga County Legislators passed a pair of resolutions which directly support the efforts of A New Hope Center’s services related to domestic violence.
Legislative documents explain that additional funding was awarded by the Office of Children and Family Services for Non-Residential Domestic Violence Services to the county’s Department of Social Services.
Resultantly, legislators approved the appropriation of $34,623 to A New Hope Center.
Additionally, legislators approved the ownership transferral of the county’s Suicide Prevention Community Coalition to that entity.
County documents explain that the coalition was established in 2014 though a state grant and earlier this year, was established as a trust account.
At the request of the county’s mental hygiene department, that trust ownership was unanimously approved by the legislature, adding $5,686.25 in funds to A New Hope Center.
In other county business, legislators filled a few vacant positions following the retirement of Maureen Daugherty on Sept. 14.
Legislators appointed a deputy legislative clerk, Cheryl Heffernan, at a salary of $38,500. The appointment goes into effect Dec. 2.
Regarding vacancies for county auditor and deputy auditor, legislators appointed Legislative Clerk Cathy Haskell and Heffernan to those positions, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.