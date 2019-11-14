OWEGO — This week, Tioga County Legislators passed a pair of resolutions which directly support the efforts of A New Hope Center’s services related to domestic violence.

Legislative documents explain that additional funding was awarded by the Office of Children and Family Services for Non-Residential Domestic Violence Services to the county’s Department of Social Services.

Resultantly, legislators approved the appropriation of $34,623 to A New Hope Center.

Additionally, legislators approved the ownership transferral of the county’s Suicide Prevention Community Coalition to that entity.

County documents explain that the coalition was established in 2014 though a state grant and earlier this year, was established as a trust account.

At the request of the county’s mental hygiene department, that trust ownership was unanimously approved by the legislature, adding $5,686.25 in funds to A New Hope Center.

In other county business, legislators filled a few vacant positions following the retirement of Maureen Daugherty on Sept. 14.

Legislators appointed a deputy legislative clerk, Cheryl Heffernan, at a salary of $38,500. The appointment goes into effect Dec. 2.

Regarding vacancies for county auditor and deputy auditor, legislators appointed Legislative Clerk Cathy Haskell and Heffernan to those positions, respectively.

