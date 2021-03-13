TOWANDA — As the sexual assault case against Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman moves toward trial, Salsman is facing a petition from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Disciplinary Board’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel to temporarily suspend his license to practice law.
Initiated in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Western District, the petition for an emergency temporary suspension comes in light of the 24 charges that Salsman faces from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which include sexual assault, intimidation, prostitution, and obstruction of justice.
Salsman was charged in early February in response to allegations from five women from his time in private practice.
“Five women, independent of one another, experienced the same pattern of advances, coercion, and assault at the hands of Mr. Salsman when he was a defense attorney,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at the time the charges were filed. “They had to rely on Salsman to be their advocate, to represent them at a time they felt powerless, and instead they were preyed upon.”
Shapiro relayed that there are striking similarities in the testimonies of victims of Salsman, including that numerous victims reported that he would begin asking for explicit photos or “groping” them in meetings or in court then escalated to assaulting them on his law office desk, instructing them to clean themselves with paper towels in his private bathroom before leaving and telling them that he could “ruin their lives” if they told others about the assault.
The attorney general noted that Salsman often worked with clients “in compromising positions” such as those involved with child custody cases who were desperate to maintain custody of their children and many who had struggled with addiction.
In a response to the emergency temporary suspension petition, Salsman’s attorney Samuel C. Stretton said that his client shouldn’t be penalized on allegations that have yet to be proven in court and that Salsman plans to fight, especially since this action would prevent him from supporting his family as the primary provider. Furthermore, Stretton argued that an interim suspension would circumvent the contitutional process for removing an elected official.
“(Salsman), as any other person, is entitled to the presumption of innocense,” Stretton stated. “There has been no finding of guilt against him. He denies the allegations.”
“Because of the pending trial,” Stretton continued, “Mr. Salsman cannot be more specific in his current response, and of course, would petition the Disciplinary Board or this Honorable Court to defer his disciplinary prosecution pending the resolution of the criminal case. This is particularly so since it would be very unfair to force the Respondent to testify in advnace of the criminal trial.”
Salsman has stepped back from trial work while the charges are pending and is only performing administrative duties while also advising his first assistant district attorney as needed.
Stretton said Salsman “has excellent defenses” to the charges, which he will refut at trial with evidence when he faces his accusers.
“If this Court is considering suspending the Respondent, then he asks that there be a hearing prior to the interim suspension and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel present these witnesses before any discipline is imposed,” Stretton added.
According to Stretton, who recently filed three motions to have the trial dismissed, the charges “are tainted by bias and prejudice.”
“The allegations were tainted by using witnesses to contact and speak and record Mr. Salsman by the Government when he was represented by counsel,” Stretton said while allegeding “vindictive prosecution and prosecutorial misconduct.”
An attemt to contact Stretton to elaborate on the arguments behind his motions to dismiss Thursday was not immediately successful.
