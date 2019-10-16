ATHENS — Athens Superintendent Craig Stage announced on Tuesday night that a solar company has made its pitch to potentially bring solar energy to the school district.
Stage said a Florida-based company made a presentation to himself and School Board President John Johnson this week, and said the district could save up to 90 percent on its electricity needs with solar panels.
“They’ve been trying to have the conversation and get in our district for about a year in terms of offering us an opportunity to place solar panels on our open and available space, which happens to be most of our parking lots and some green space at SRU,” said Stage, who noted that this is just the beginning of the conversation with the company. “We don’t have any specifics as far as cost analysis or anything like that in terms of references.”
The company has primarily worked with school districts on the west coast, but they are looking to break into the Mid-Atlantic region, according to Stage, who also noted that the Florida-based group has teamed up locally with Hunt Engineers.
The solar panels would be installed at no cost to the school district, but Athens would have to sign a 25-year contract and pay the company for the solar energy.
“They are basically 14-foot high carports (with solar panels on top) where we would park our buses and students and faculty would park under. It has it’s benefits of having some protection from the weather,” said Stage. “It’s interesting and intriguing for the solar energy aspect of it and finding ways to offset rising energy costs, however, that 25 year commitment is a big question mark.”
Both Stage and Johnson made sure the school board understood that this was still very early on in the process.
“We will see how it all shakes out and we’ll keep you in the loop. It might be several months before there is any action,” Johnson told the rest of the board.
“We have a million-and-a-half questions,” added Stage.
