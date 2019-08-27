SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District opened the 2019-2020 school year on Monday — and it is truly a new era for the district as Dr. Jill Daloisio has taken over as the new superintendent.
Daloisio is a native of Altoona, Pennsylvania where she would graduate from high school and eventually return to her hometown to begin her teaching career.
When she graduated from high school in Altoona, she wasn’t really sure what she was going to do with her life, according to Daloisio.
“There was a lull between graduating from high school and going to college. I worked in the workforce for a while. I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted to do and college is expensive and I needed to know what I wanted to do,” Daloisio said.
While working in a grocery store, Daloisio had a chance to become a Title I Aide thanks to a new program funded by the federal government — and it would be the beginning of a long career in education.
“When I was in the classroom setting as a Title I Aide it was kind of that ‘ah-ha there it is’ (moment) and so I went back and got my degree,” Daloisio said. “When I started in the Altoona Area School District, I was hired as a Title I Aide. I worked in first grade classrooms and supported classroom teachers. I did that while I was working on my undergraduate (degree).”
After working as an aide for nearly three years, Daloisoi would get a position as an elementary teacher.
“I substitute taught for a half of a year and I got picked up. I got hired the following year, I was lucky, I got hired as a fifth grade teacher,” she said. “I taught fifth grade for a number of years and I also taught sixth grade.”
During that time, Daloisio had a chance to work in a cycle, which allowed her to teach a class for two straight years — something that she found to be very helpful and rewarding.
“(It was a) two year cycle, so a total of four years that I looped with students. I had the same class for fifth grade and sixth grade. I absolutely loved it,” Daloisio said. “When you came back in September, they knew you, you knew them ... so you really just got started and took away all of that nervousness, anxiousness that happens at the beginning of the school year when you’re meeting your teacher.”
Daloisio, who was a classroom teacher for 7 1/2 years, would end up getting her masters certification and principal’s certification at St. Francis University.
Her next job in Altoona would be as an instructional coach in the 10 elementary schools in the district.
“I did job-embedded professional development where I would go in and co-teach with teachers. I would work with them to improve their craft and all of those components, and then I provided professional development at the district level under the direction of the curriculum director,” Daloisio explained.
The new Sayre superintendent would then become a lead teacher for a short time before taking a job as an elementary principal — a position she had held for the past 14 years.
“I did that in four of the elementary schools. They moved us around or asked us to go to different locations based on our strengths,” Daloisio said of her time as a principal. “There was one year where I ran two elementary (schools) together because the district knew that due to enrollment declining they were going to close one and a principal retired, so rather than hiring somebody for one year they asked a couple of us to cover.”
Daloisio, who would eventually go to the University of Pittsburgh to receive her doctorate, believes her experience as everything from a teachers’ aide to a principal will help her as Sayre’s superintendent.
“I think having had all those experiences, as long as I remember where I was, what I’ve done and all of what we’re expected to do, it will help me toward the future to remember those components and what we’re asking staff to do here with the students that we serve,” she said. “I think that having the breadth of a diverse or comprehensive background of all those different positions will help me as I move forward as a superintendent.”
Editor’s Note: This is the first of two stories on the new Sayre superintendent. Check out Wednesday’s Morning Times for more from Dr. Daloisio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.