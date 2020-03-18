SAYRE — Many times over the years, the Valley community has stepped up to help someone in need — and one business is continuing that tradition during the coronavirus pandemic.
Salt+Light, a home decor and wellness store, has set up a free food pantry on its porch at 201 S. Elmer Ave. in Sayre to help parents feed their kids while schools are closed due to the virus.
“When we heard that (Pennsylvania) was going to shut down the schools, we just talked to a lot of our friends who were worried about kids and that’s where they rely on (getting) their meals, so we were just like, ‘Well, we can set up a little pantry on the porch,’” said Salt+Light owner Brittany McGee.
What started as a small gesture by Brittany and her husband and co-owner Matt McGee, quickly turned into a community effort.
“We went to ALDI’s and got some staples for (the food pantry), and before we even had our first round of supplies up, people had already donated,” Brittany said. “People have been coming every day to make sure that it’s full and dropping off donations.”
Donations have continued to be dropped off at Salt+Light, including a large amount of food from the owners of Alliger’s House of Wings as well as some help from a local teachers union, according to McGee.
“We got a donation check from the Sayre teacher’s union that we are matching (today) to get more food for it,” she said.
McGee has received some positive reviews from people who have taken advantage of the food pantry.
“We’ve gotten a lot of messages from people who have utilized it and they are just really thankful that the whole community is stepping up to help them,” McGee said. “There are a lot of moms with babies who are afraid to go to the store, and they need diapers and formula and we’ve been able to have all of that.”
While the initial purpose of the pantry was to help parents feed their kids while school was out due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the effort has really benefited the entire community.
“We’ve also seen a lot of elderly people from the community come and take advantage of it because again they are just afraid to go to (stores) because they are just a madhouse,” McGee said.
When Brittany and Matt opened the store in January of last year, the couple wanted to make sure they found ways to help their community — and they have certainly fulfilled that promise.
“Matt and I are both Valley people through and through. When we opened the business, we knew we wanted to do whatever we could to give back to the community, so it was just a natural progression with this food pantry and everything going on,” Brittany said.
The food pantry on the porch of Salt+Light will be running until Pennsylvania students get to return to the classroom, according to Brittany.
