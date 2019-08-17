Sayre to rededicate historic Doughboy statue

SAYRE — Under the leadership of the Sayre Historical Society, Sayre will commemorate the Centennial of the dedication of the Doughboy statue in Howard Elmer Park Saturday September 14, at 1 p.m.
The monument will be rededicated exactly 100 years from its original unveiling in September 1919. The Doughboy was erected to honor and remember the men and women of Sayre that served in the military during World War I especially those who died as a result of the war.
The celebrations held on September 13, 1919 the day of the original dedication were some of the biggest that ever transpired in Sayre. There was a huge welcome home parade followed by the dedication of the monument. That evening there was a banquet for those who served at the Coleman Memorial Parish House followed by dancing at Eighmey Hall and the Sayre Elks. The Elks Home at that time had an open front porch where the orchestra was situated, and the dancing took place all through the night on Elmer Avenue.
One goal of the Sayre Historical Society is to have descendants of the 12 men who died during the war attend and participate in the event. The following are their names: Archie T. Hatch, Orlando M. Loomis, Eugene F. Murphy, Leo A. Murphy, Arthur V. Drake, Fred D. Skiff, Clarence B. Utter, Elmer D. Jackson, William H. Decatur, Wayne R. Horton, Ransom B. Grumme, Frank R. Bower. If you are related to any of these men or know of a relative, please contact the Sayre Historical Society 570- 888-8221 or Henry Farley 570-888-2557.
The program being planned will include the Sayre High School Band the Sayre American Legion and VFW and the Catholic War Vets. Announcements regarding the day will be made as the program is completed. www.sayrehistoricalsociety.org and Facebook.
