TIOGA — Tioga Central School District residents will have three candidates to choose from when they revisit the polls later this month to fill an open seat on the school board.
The three candidates are Abram Nichols, Aaron Albrecht — who ran for a seat two years ago — and Tamara Booser, whose previous resignation last month actually opened the board seat being sought.
This week, Booser explained that health concerns had held her back from completing the school board training required by the state within her first year as a school board member.
Her resignation coincided almost exactly one year into the first year of her five-year term.
However, she added that she believes she is ready to rejoin the school board if the community wants her back.
The special election will be held at district office via the main high school entrance from 2 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 27.
